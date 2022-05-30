BJP demands NIA probe into Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's killing

-
A day after Sidhu Moose Wala's murder, Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Kumar Sharma on Monday blamed the Bhagwant Mann-led government for the singer's death and demanded an independent National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe.
Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead yesterday by unidentified assailants as he drove past the Jawaharke village of Mansa district. The gruesome incident took place two days after Punjab Police withdrew the security cover of 424 persons including him.
While forensic investigations are underway, Sharma went on to criticize the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab, calling Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann a 'puppet' of Arvind Kejriwal and Raghav Chadha.
"Ever since this government came to power, there's lawlessness. The government isn't being run by CM Mann. It's the puppet of Arvind Kejriwal and Raghav Chadha who neither know Punjab nor its sensitivity. We demand that this government be dismissed," said the Punjab BJP chief.
The Punjab BJP chief also questioned the government's decision of lifting the security cover of 424 people and making the list public, thereby risking their lives.
He further added, "This Government reduced security of 424 people and made the list public, risking their security, just for applauds. Such documents are confidential. Action should be taken against people who broke this rule, we demanded this. We also demanded an independent NIA probe."
Condemning the terrible incident, Bhagwant Mann said that he has already issued directions to the police for a thorough investigation of the case in a prompt and result-oriented manner.
