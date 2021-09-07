BJP govt can talk to Taliban but not farmers, says Congress

-
The Congress has mounted further attack on the BJP-led government in Haryana for suppressing the voice of the farmers by blocking internet in Karnal.
Congress chief spokesperson, Randeep Surjewala said in a statement, "The Khattar government has lost the confidence and the mandate of the people and it should leave. When your party can talk to the Taliban, why not farmers."
He added that it's dictatorship to block the internet.
Multi-layer security has been deployed at the spot where Mahapanchayat is to be held. Around 30 battalions, including the central forces have been deployed to ensure security and to avoid any untoward incident.
Though there are multi-layer barricading to stop people from moving towards the Karnal mandi, the agitating farmers said they will reach the spot at any cost. "If needed, we will break the barricades. No security can stop farmers from attending the mahapanchayat," said Jagdeep Singh Chaduni, a Karnal-based Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU).
Chaduni told IANS that a large number of farmers across the State will gather for the meet. "People have started coming and they will reach the mandi soon. All farm leaders will reach the spot by noon and then mahapanchayat will start," he added.
Farmers gathered here at Karnal mandi said they want action against the IAS officer who had ordered police action on August 28. They said the official should be suspended and the families of all the farmers who have sacrificed their lives during the protest should be compensated.
The farmers mahapanchayat is at the grain market of Karnal and then they will take out a protest march on NH 44 before proceeding towards the mini-secretariat.
