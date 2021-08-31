Haryana CM Khattar lashes out at Amarinder Singh over farmers' issues

-
ALSO READ
Haryana farmers block highways after police lathicharge in Karnal
CM Khattar inaugurates Haryana's first waste to energy project in Murthal
My concern is to protect farmers from Covid-19 at Haryana border: Anil Vij
CM Manohar Lal Khattar's govt wins trust vote comfortably
Why is BJP reluctant to sanction a caste census, counting the OBCs?
-
After accusing the Congress government in Punjab of fuelling farmers' unrest in his state, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar listed several steps taken by the BJP ruled state for farmers, and asked what Amarinder Singh's government has done done in comparison.
Who is anti-farmer, @capt_amarinder ji? Punjab or Haryana?, said Khattar after highlighting in eight of his tweets various steps taken by his dispensation for farmers' welfare.
Dear @capt_amarinder ji, Haryana procures 10 crops at MSPpaddy, wheat, mustard, bajra, gram, moong, maize, ground nut, sun flower, cotton and makes the MSP payment directly into the account of the farmer. How many crops does Punjab buy from the farmer at MSP?, Khattar asked his Punjab counterpart in one of his tweets.
He also said that Haryana has been paying the highest MSP in the country for sugarcane to its farmers for the last seven years.
Why has Punjab felt the need to match Haryana only after an agitation by farmers?, he asked referring to Singh approving a Rs 15 per quintal hike in the State Agreed Price (SAP) of all sugarcane varieties for the 2021-22 crushing season a week ago.
Khattar on Monday had accused the Congress government in Punjab of fuelling farmers' unrest in his state, prompting a sharp response from Singh.
The exchange had taken place two days after farmers protesting over agri laws enacted by the Centre clashed with the Haryana Police in Karnal.
Singh had hit back a little later, accusing the BJP, including the Haryana CM, of taking refuge in shameful lies over the horrendous attacks on protesting farmers.
Repeal the farm laws instead of blaming Punjab for the mess your party has put the farming sector in, Singh had said in a statement.
Hours later, Khattar, in series of tweets, while mentioning the welfare steps taken by his government for farmers, also said that Haryana provides an incentive of Rs 7,000 per acre to every farmer who wants to move away from paddy cultivation.
What is the incentive that Punjab provides to the farmer similarly?, he asked.
Khattar also said that Haryana pays interest at 12 per cent to the farmer in case payment is delayed beyond 72 hours from the approval.
Does Punjab pay interest on delayed payment?
Haryana pays an incentive of Rs 5,000 per acre to the farmer who adopts direct seeding of rice technology, said Khattar, asking Singh, What incentive does Punjab give?
He also mentioned that Haryana pays every farmer Rs 1,000 per acre for stubble management and provides linkages for sale of paddy straw and sought to know from Singh What incentive does Punjab provide to the farmer?
He also said that Haryana has started micro-irrigation scheme to support farmers with 85 percent subsidy to manage precious water for irrigation.
What incentive does Punjab provide, and is it even concerned about the rapidly depleting water table that it will finish the farmer?, he asked.
Khattar said that Haryana supports farmers growing horticultural produce by instituting the Bhawantar Bharpayee Yojana to insulate the farmer from price variations below cost.
What incentive does Punjab provide to its horticulture farmers?, asked Khattar.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU