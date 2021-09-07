Nipah virus in Kerala: 251 contacts traced, says Health Minister

-
ALSO READ
Kerala health system on heightened alert with advent of Nipah amid Covid
Two health workers show symptoms of Nipah infection: Kerala Health Minister
Nipah virus: Central team rushed to Kerala after a 12-year-old boy dies
Kerala issues Nipah management plan for govt and private hospitals
Kerala Nipah case: More contacts of child identified, 11 with symptoms
-
All 24 samples of eight persons sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune have tested negative for Nipah virus, said Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Tuesday.
"All 24 samples of eight persons sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune were found negative (for Nipah virus). We are testing more samples. We have started field surveillance and will begin house-to-house surveillance in containment zones today," she told ANI.
She further informed that the testing lab at Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode will also start testing samples today.
"We can do testing of almost all the people who are in isolation at the hospital today itself," she added.
On Monday, she had said, "The RT-PCR and other samples testing will be done in Kozhikode."
Veena George has been camping in Kozhikode for the past three days since the first case of the Nipah virus this year was reported in the district. A 12-year-old boy died after getting infected by Nipah in Kozhikode.
A total of 251 persons were listed during contact tracing. From these, 129 were health workers and 54 were in the high-risk category. Of the total contacts identified, 11 were symptomatic. Of the 54 high-risk categories, 30 were health workers. These health workers were from one clinic and four hospitals, including MCH, Kozhikode.
Earlier on Sunday, the Central government had rushed a public health team to the Kozhikode district of Kerala as the state reported the first death due to the Nipah virus this year.
To provide technical support to the state, a team of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) was rushed to the state.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU