CM Khattar inaugurates Haryana's first waste to energy project in Murthal

Chief Minister of on Tuesday inaugurated state's first waste-to-energy (WTE) project in Murthal, Sonepat, which is developed by JBM Group.

This plant, developed by JBM Environment Management, is India's first integrated WTE project under the public private partnership (PPP) model, a statement by JBM Group said. Chief Minister inaugurated the project virtually via web conferencing earlier in the day, it stated.

JBM Enviro's WTE plant has a power generation capacity of 8 MW and can process up to 750 tonnes of solid waste generated daily from the Sonepat-Panipat cluster.

The project is developed by JBM Environment Management at an estimated investment of close to Rs 200 crore that entails door-to-door collection of waste, transportation, construction, operation, and maintenance of the power plant.

JBM Enviro had signed the concession agreement with the Government of to build and operate the power plant in 2017.

Nishant Arya, Vice Chairman, JBM Group said in the statement, "I believe this project will establish a new benchmark in the Indian solid waste management domain for its best-in-class infrastructure, global technology, uptime and efficiency.

JBM Enviro has been engaged in the collection of door-to-door household waste in Sonepat-Panipat cluster for over three years now and caters to almost two lakh households daily in the four cities of Sonepat, Panipat, Gannaur and Samalkha.

Around 400 vehicles secure the municipal solid waste each day, thereby, benefitting nearly 12 lakh citizens.

JBM Enviro will be collecting over 7 million tonnes of waste during the project lifetime.

