BJP govt handing over public sector cos to a few rich industrialists: Rahul

-
ALSO READ
Wish to travel with you to know ordeals: Rahul to Puducherry fishermen
We have defeated much bigger enemy: Rahul on PM Modi
Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi govt for 'filling pockets of its special friends'
PM does not talk about unemployment in his speeches: Rahul Gandhi
Pralhad Joshi slams Rahul, says he is trying to become "actor on tractor"
-
Congress leader Rahul
Gandhi on Saturday alleged that the BJP-led government at the Centre was handing over public sector companies to two-three richest industrialists of the country.
Interacting with employees of public sector oil companies in oil city Digboi, Gandhi sought to know the need for privatising profit-making public sector companies.
"The BJP government has only one aim -- hand over the profit-making public sector companies to the two-three richest industrialists," he said at the meeting organised by the Assam Petroleum Mazdoor Union, Assam Petroleum Workers Union and Oil India Workers' Association, among others.
"The government gave Rs 2,000 crore of your money to modernise the Guwahati airport. Now, that has been snatched from you and given to Adani. In this way, everything in the country is being given to their two-three richest businessman friends," the Congress leader said.
If looked deeply, it will be seen that the public sector organisations are working effectively, efficiently and doing good work compared to the private sector, Gandhi said.
However, there is a uniform idea that the private sector is better than the public sector, he added.
"Why disturb strong public sector companies when they are giving benefits to the people? It can't be said they are not working. The public sector companies are working effectively and playing a positive role for society," he said.
Gandhi was on a two-day visit to Assam since Friday to campaign for the Congress ahead of the three-phase assembly elections.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU