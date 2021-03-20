Gehlot directs officials to fulfill budget proposals in time-bound manner

Chief Minister on Saturday directed officials to prepare a model to fulfill budget announcement in a time-bound manner.

Gehlot held a meeting of senior officials for monitoring the execution of the budget announcements and gave them necessary instructions.

He said that the administrative department should divide the budget announcements in timeline and issue its approvals in a time-bound manner.

Gehlot said that the review of the implementation of budget announcements will be held every week at the level of the principal secretary- finance, fortnightly at the level of the chief secretary and monthly at the level of the chief minister.

Also, the ministers and senior officials will regularly review the implementation of the budget announcements, according to a release.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)