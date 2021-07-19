BJP Mahila Morcha protest over rising crimes against women in Rajasthan

-
The BJP Mahila Morcha on Monday held a protest here against increasing instances of crimes against women and deteriorating law and order in the state.
Mahila Morcha state president Alka Mundra led the protest march from the BJP's state headquarters to the civil lines railway crossing.
BJP state president Satish Poonia addressed the workers at the party office and called upon them to continue to hold the Gehlot government accountable on the issues of women atrocities and rising crime.
Mundra alleged that during the Congress rule, crimes against women are increasing continuously and women are not safe.
She alleged that there has been a 30 per cent increase in rape incidents in the last six months.
