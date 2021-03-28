BJP MLA attack: Punjab governor condemns issue, seeks report from state

-
Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore on Sunday condemned the recent attack on a BJP legislator in Muktsar district and sought a report from the Congress-led government in this regard.
The governor also called up Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who holds the home portfolio, and conveyed his serious concern over the incident.
BJP MLA Arun Narang was allegedly thrashed and his clothes ripped off by a group of protesting farmers at Malout in Muktsar district on Saturday. The BJP leader had gone to Malout to address a press conference.
Badnore condemned the incident after a delegation of Punjab BJP leaders led by state unit chief Ashwani Sharma and Union minister Som Parkash called on him and submitted a memorandum.
The memorandum highlighted the "increasing attacks" on BJP workers and leaders in "illegal and unconstitutional manner" at the behest of the Congress government, according to an official statement.
The delegation brought to the notice of the governor the violent attack on Narang by "politically motivated miscreants backed by the ruling party" in the state, it said.
The delegation called for the dismissal of the Congress-led government and restoration of law and order in the state, as per the statement.
The governor condemned the attack on Narang.
In a statement, Badnore said the state government cannot allow such blatantly unlawful and violent attacks on anybody.
The governor said these kinds of incidents should not repeat and strong action should be taken immediately to book the culprits, the statement said.
He also sought a report from the state government on the action being taken on the matter.
Several Punjab BJP leaders staged a sit-in outside the official residence of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh here on Sunday to protest the attack on Narang.
After meeting the Punjab Governor, BJP leaders under the leadership of Sharma headed towards the chief minister's residence.
A few BJP leaders even took off their shirts as a mark of protest.
The protesters raised slogans against the Congress-led government in the state, alleging that law and order has completely failed.
