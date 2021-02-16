Labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur gets bail in second case, says counsel

Labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur was granted bail on Monday in a second case registered against her, said her counsel.

The 23-year-old activist will, however, have to remain in Karnal jail as her bail plea in yet another case, registered on January 12, was rejected earlier by a sessions court.

Kaur is facing three cases that include charges of attempt to murder and extortion. She is a member of the Mazdoor Adhikar Sangathan and a resident of Giadarh village in Punjab's Muktsar district.

She, along with others, was arrested on January 12 for allegedly gheraoing an industrial unit and demanding money from the company in Sonipat district, the Haryana police had earlier said.

Kaur has two separate cases of extortion registered against her.

She was granted bail in a case registered on January 12 under various sections of IPC and for extortion. The same court had on Thursday granted her bail in another case registered on December 28 also under IPC sections for extortion and other charges, her counsel said.

The activist continues to remain in jail in another case which has been registered under various IPC sections, including attempt to murder.

On Thursday, Punjab minister Aruna Chaudhary had urged the Commission for Women to intervene and ensure the release of Nodeep Kaur.

The Punjab State Commission for Scheduled Castes had on February 8 asked an additional chief secretary in the state to intervene in the matter and ensure relief to her at the earliest.

