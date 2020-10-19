BJP MP Tejasvi Surya assumes charge as president of party's youth wing

-
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Monday assumed charge as the new president of the party's youth wing and said the organisation will strive hard to "establish the rule of law and restore democracy" in the opposition ruled states of West Bengal, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.
Surya has succeeded Lok Sabha Mumbai MP Poonam Mahajan after completion of her tenure.
"The BJYM will strive hard to establish the rule of law and restore democracy in the states of West Bengal, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Hundreds of young party activists have sacrificed their lives to uphold the constitution in these states," the Bangalore South Lok Sabha MP said.
He assumed charge in the presence of BJP general secretaries Arun Singh and Tarun Chugh.
On taking up office, Surya thanked the party's top leadership, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president JP Nadda for entrusting him with the responsibility to lead the party's youth wing.
The BJP's Delhi youth wing workers gave him a resounding welcome on Monday when he left his residence here for the party headquarters to assume charge as the 14th President of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, the party's youth wing said in a statement.
