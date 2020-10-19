Karnataka govt mulling reopen of colleges next month: Dy CM Ashwath Narayan

-
ALSO READ
Karnataka CM's proposal to cut down assembly session to 3-day irks oppn
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa to pump Rs 39,300 cr to boost agri sector
Repeal Acts which farmers are opposed to, says Karnataka Opposition
Report being prepared to seek flood relief from Centre: Karnataka CM
Bengaluru Metro services to be restarted soon, says CM Yediyurappa
-
The Karnataka government is
preparing to re-open colleges for UG and PG students from next month and a decision on it would be taken keeping in mind the safety of students and teachers in view of COVID-19 pandemic, Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan said on Monday.
Amid the uncertainty over reopening of schools and colleges, shut shut since the national COVID-19 lockdown began in March, he said a final decision on when to start the regular courses for undergraduate and post-graduate students will be taken shortly.
At present, online classes are being conducted for the students.
"The government is preparing to start the offline graduate classes from November. Shortly a decision will be taken after discussing with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and other officials concerned," Narayan, who holds the higher education portfolio, said.
He said the guidelines have already been issued by the Centre for re-opening schools and colleges and accordingly preparations were afoot.
Conceding that there will be challenges galore and any hasty decision was uncalled for, Narayan maintained, "We have to ensure the safety of students and teachers. The virus is very much amidst us. Hence, we need to take the decision after much deliberation."
Narayan was talking to reporters after attending the centenary convocation of the Mysore University in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated through video conferencing.
The Deputy Chief Minister expressed his happiness over the 'success' of online classes, saying the digital learning and teaching has been going in the state beyond expectations.
He asked students to take maximum advantage of it.
On the new National Education Policy (NEP), he said the state government was gearing up to implement it in stages.
"The task force constituted to recommend the implementation of NEP has already submitted its first report. The new education policy will be implemented in a phased manner by 2021 after making all the arrangements," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU