BJP preparing for grand swearing-in ceremony of Pramod Sawant govt in Goa

The is preparing for a grand swearing-in ceremony of the government in .

Invites have been sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chief J.P. Nadda, union ministers, chief ministers of party-ruled states and party presidents of state units.

Date for the ceremony, however, will be decided soon subject to confirmation from central leadership, including Prime Minister Modi.

A senior leader said that invites have been sent to the Prime Minister, party chief Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah and other union ministers besides senior party leaders.

"Invites have been also sent out to the chief ministers of all the party-ruled states and president of all the state units. We have planned a grand ceremony for the third consecutive term of the BJP government in Goa," he said.

Another leader said that the party has created history by forming the government in the state for the third term so the swearing-in ceremony will be a grand event. "From VVIP to common man everyone will be invited," he said.

On Monday, caretaker chief minister Sawant was elected leader of BJP legislative party in . Sawant was made chief minister in March 2019 after the death of then chief minister Manohar Parrikar.

After the Goa legislative party meeting, central observer and union minister Narendra Singh Tomar made the announcement that Sawant was unanimously elected as the leader of BJP legislative party.

The BJP won 20 out of the 40 Assembly seats in the recent polls. Although the party is just one MLA short of majority, it has received five letters of support from three independent MLAs and from the two-member Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party.

Late Monday evening, Sawant had said: "The swearing-in date has not been finalised yet. We will be sending an invitation to Prime Minister Modi and the date will be finalised getting a confirmation from him."

"Invitations will also be sent to J.P. Nadda and Amit Shah. It depends on their availability. We will finalise it, once we get a date from them," he added.

