Pushkar Dhami, Uttarakhand BJP chief Madan Kaushik to meet JP Nadda today

BJP Uttarakhand unit president Madan Kaushik and Pushkar Singh Dhami are expected to meet party chief JP Nadda in the national capital on Tuesday.
This comes days after the BJP's resounding win in the Uttarakhand Assembly elections. The meeting is also crucial as the suspense over the next Uttarakhand Chief Minister prevails fthe loss of Pushkar Singh Dhami in the Assembly elections from the Khatima seat.
BJP national secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh will also be present in the meeting.
"BJP will hold an important meeting in Delhi today regarding Uttarakhand. BJP leaders Pushkar Singh Dhami and Madan Kaushik will attend the meeting. BJP president JP Nadda and general secretary (Org) BL Santosh will be present in the meeting," Kaushik informed.
The BJP won the popular mandate for the second consecutive term in Uttarakhand, bagging 47 seats in the 70-member Assembly.
