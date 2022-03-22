President Kovind, PM Modi wish people of Bihar on foundation day

-
ALSO READ
President Ram Nath Kovind turns 76; vice-president, PM greet him
PM Modi briefs President Ram Nath Kovind on Russia-Ukraine crisis
President Kovind extends Holi greetings to citizens, wishes them happiness
A united India can tackle any challenge: President Ram Nath Kovind
President Kovind to witness Victory Day celebrations in Bangladesh today
-
President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday wished the people of Bihar on the occasion of Bihar Day.
President Kovind tweeted in Hindi, "Greetings to the people of the state on Bihar Day! Bihar has a glorious past and rich cultural heritage. The hardworking and talented people here have contributed significantly to the development of the country. As the Governor of Bihar, I have received immense affection from the people here. My best wishes on this special occasion."
PM Modi tweeted in Hindi, "Happy Bihar Day to all the brothers and sisters of Bihar. I wish that this state, rich in historical and cultural heritage, continues to set new records of development."
Bihar Day is celebrated on March 22, marking the formation of the state of Bihar. The British had carved out the state from Bengal in 1912. Bihar Day is a public holiday in the state.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU