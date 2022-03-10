Goa assembly polls: CM Pramod Sawant trailing Congress candidate

-
ALSO READ
Will investigate evidence against ex-Minister linked to sex scandal: Goa CM
PM Modi will attend 60 years of Goa's independence celebration: CM Sawant
CM Pramod Sawant seeks help from MEA for safe return of Goans from Ukraine
Public gatherings restricted to 100 people in Goa, says CM Pramod Sawant
AAP, TMC will be 'marginal players' in Goa assembly polls: P Chidambaram
-
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant was trailing behind the Congress candidate in Goa's Sankahlim seat on Thursday, as per the latest trends.
Congress candidate Dharmesh Saglani was leading over BJP leader Sawant by 446 votes, as per the Election Commission of India's website.
Counting of votes for 40 seats in Goa is currently underway.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU