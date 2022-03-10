Goa assembly polls: CM Pramod Sawant trailing Congress candidate

JUST IN
Punjab polls: Navjot Sidhu, Majithia trailing in Amritsar East seat

Business Standard

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant was trailing behind the Congress candidate in Goa's Sankahlim seat on Thursday, as per the latest trends

Press Trust of India  |  Panaji 

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant was trailing behind the Congress candidate in Goa's Sankahlim seat on Thursday, as per the latest trends.

Congress candidate Dharmesh Saglani was leading over BJP leader Sawant by 446 votes, as per the Election Commission of India's website.

Counting of votes for 40 seats in Goa is currently underway.

First Published: Thu, March 10 2022. 12:22 IST

