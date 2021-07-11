BJP president JP Nadda to meet national secretaries at 3 pm on Sunday

President JP Nadda will hold a meeting with secretaries at the party office at 3 pm here on Sunday, informed sources.

According to sources, the chief is also expected to visit Goa for two days from July 12 for an organisational meeting.

Elections in Goa are due to be held in 2022 to elect the 40 member-state Assembly. The term of the current assembly elected in 2017 will expire on March 15, 2022.

