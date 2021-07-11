BJP president JP Nadda to meet national secretaries at 3 pm on Sunday

-
BJP President JP Nadda will hold a meeting with national secretaries at the party office at 3 pm here on Sunday, informed sources.
According to sources, the BJP chief is also expected to visit Goa for two days from July 12 for an organisational meeting.
"BJP president JP Nadda to meet national secretaries at the party office at 3 pm. Nadda is expected to visit Goa for two days from July 12 for an organisational meeting," said sources.
Elections in Goa are due to be held in 2022 to elect the 40 member-state Assembly. The term of the current assembly elected in 2017 will expire on March 15, 2022.
