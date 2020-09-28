BMC collected over Rs 52 lakh fine for face masks norms violation since Apr

(BMC) on Friday said that it has collected Rs 52,76,200 fine for 1,4207 violation of face masks norms in between April 20 to September 26.

On the total amount of Rs 52,76,200, Rs 33,68,500 was collected between April 20 to September 12, when the fine amount was Rs 1,000 per case.

Rs 19,07,700 were collected between September 12 to September 26, when the fine amount was reduced to Rs 200 per case, said BMC.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)