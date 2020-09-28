Odisha govt chief whip Pramila Mallick tests positive for Covid-19

-
ALSO READ
Opposition BJP, Cong in Odisha demand rollback of power tariff hike
Coronavirus update: Total shutdown in Odisha's Cuttack city till June 8
By retaining India's rating S&P has taken a balanced view of the economy
Coronavirus daily updates: 245 more Covid-19 cases found in Odisha
Odisha govt to set up 100-bed Covid-19 hospital at Burla's VIMSAR
-
Odisha Assembly Speaker S N
Patro and Parliamentary Affairs Minister B K Arukha on Sunday tested negative for COVID-19 while Government Chief Whip Pramila Mallick and another ruling BJD MLA tested positive for the infection, official sources said.
The two lawmakers were among the 757 persons comprising MLAs, journalists and Assembly employees who had come forward for COVID-19 test on Saturday ahead of the ensuing monsoon session of the Assembly on September 29, the sources said.
The swab samples were collected after the speaker ordered that only COVID 19 negative persons will be allowed entry into the Assembly for the monsoon session which will commence from Tuesday.
Congress MLAs Suresh Routray and S S Saluja also tested negative, the sources said.
"Though I have no such symptoms, my corona test came positive today. I am in home isolation and request all those who have come in contact with me in the last 10 days to get their swab tested," Mallick said in her twitter post.
Another ruling BJD MLA, who was in home quarantine after testing positive on August 30, again tested positive. The name of the MLA was not disclosed.
Besides, some journalists, who were to attend the session, PSOs, drivers of MLAs as well as a few Assembly staff have also tested positive for the virus, sources said.
Total 757 people have undergone RT-PCR test on the premises of Odisha Assembly on Saturday and the sample collection will continue till Monday.
Earlier, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation Commissioner PC Chaudhary had informed that around 900 people will undergo test for three days starting from September 26 in the Legislative Assembly before commencement of the monsoon session of the House.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU