BMC seals 1,305 buildings after Mumbai logs 2749 new Covid-19 cases

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday sealed a total of 1305 buildings after 2749 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Mumbai.
"A total of 1305 buildings sealed in Mumbai after 2749 COVID-19 cases reported. 71,838 households residing in these sealed buildings," BMC said.
According to the health department, Maharashtra reported 6,112 new COVID-19 cases, 2,159 discharges, and 44 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total cases in the state stand at 20,87,632, including 19,89,963 recoveries, 44,765 active cases 51,713 deaths.
As Mumbai is witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases in the past few days the state government has deployed marshals to enforce mask-wearing and social distancing at public and religious places, said Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Friday.
