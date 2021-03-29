BMC to manage Covid-19 bed allocation in 69 of Mumbai's private hospitals

-
ALSO READ
World Coronavirus Dispatch: This Austrian region will become a vaccine lab
Private hospitals can charge up to Rs 250 for a shot of Covid-19 vaccine
Bharat Biotech first Indian Covid vaccine maker to get peer-reviewed data
Covid blow: Delayed therapy, WFH worsened eye disease cases, say doctors
National capital's Covid-19 vaccination drive starts with a bang
-
BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation will manage allocation of Covid-19 beds in city hospitals in view of challenges faced by citizens.
Last year, the civic body had taken over beds in private hospitals and nursing homes for Covid-19 patients. Beds were used for non Covid-19 patients too for the time being, but BMC has again requisitioned the beds and decided to take over allocation. This comes in the wake of sharp increase in Covid-19 cases. Nearly 7,000 cases were registered on Sunday.
Also private hospitals had stopped informing BMC about new admissions and were directly admitting Covid-19 patients. To correct this, the municipal corporation issued an order today.
According to it, 80 per cent of Covid-19 beds and 100 per cent of the ICU beds at private hospitals shall be kept reserved for ward war room allotment Covid-19 patients only. "No direct admission on these reserved beds to be taken by the hospitals," said the order.
With this order the BMC plans to operationalise over 2,200 beds in 69 private hospitals. " Only 70 per cent of hospital beds in Mumbai are occupied and 30 per cent vacant. Demand for beds is higher in private hospitals," said Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU