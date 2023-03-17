JUST IN
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

BoB unveils co-branded debit card under TN govt scheme for girl students

Bank of Baroda has launched the debit card that would be offered to beneficiaries of the state government's 'Pudhumai Penn' scheme

Topics
Bank of Baroda | Tamil Nadu | Debit cards

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

The Bank of Baroda headquarters is pictured in Mumbai
Bank of Baroda

Public sector Bank of Baroda has partnered with the Tamil Nadu government to offer co-branded RuPay Platinum Debit Card in the state offering customised solutions, the bank said on Friday.

Bank of Baroda has launched the debit card that would be offered to beneficiaries of the state government's 'Pudhumai Penn' scheme.

Accordingly, the card offers personal accident insurance coverage upto Rs 2 lakh per annum and the joining and annual fees for the first year has been waived, Bank of Baroda said in a statement.

The 'Pudhumai Penn' scheme of the government aims to enhance the enrolment ratio of girls from government schools to higher educational institutions. Through this scheme, financial assistance of Rs 1,000 per month would be provided to ever girl till the completion of their degree course.

The Tamil Nadu government's special implementation department principal secretary T Udhayachandran, along with Bank of Baroda general manager and zonal head A Saravanakumar launched the card in the presence of senior officials of the bank at an event here, the release said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, March 17 2023. 18:36 IST

`
