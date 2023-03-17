JUST IN
Sagar Parikrama Phase-IV to begin on Mar 18 in K'taka; to cross 3 districts
Business Standard

UM Giriraj Singh reviews progress of Model Gram Panchayat project

The Union Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj also mentioned the importance of Gram Panchayat Development Plans

Topics
giriraj singh | gram panchayat | rural development

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

giriraj singh
Giriraj Singh

Union Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh on Friday reviewed the progress of the project that aims to create 250 model gram panchayat clusters across India.

Speaking on the occasion, Singh emphasised on a holistic development of the gram panchayats covered under 'Project for Creating 250 Model Gram Panchayat Clusters across India.'

He stressed that Young Fellows working in remote areas should set an example with community participation to ensure that more children than ever receive quality education and students do not drop out of school, according to an official statement.

Young Fellows may play a significant role in different thematic areas under Localization of Sustainable Development Goals (LSDGs) in Gram Panchayats, he said.

The Union Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj also mentioned the importance of Gram Panchayat Development Plans (GPDPs).

In another statement, the Rural Development ministry said it has been recognised for its software programme at the World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) Prize 2023.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, March 17 2023. 17:27 IST

