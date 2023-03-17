UM Giriraj Singh reviews progress of Model Gram Panchayat project

Union Minister on Friday reviewed the progress of the project that aims to create 250 model clusters across India.

Speaking on the occasion, Singh emphasised on a holistic development of the gram panchayats covered under 'Project for Creating 250 Model Clusters across India.'



He stressed that Young Fellows working in remote areas should set an example with community participation to ensure that more children than ever receive quality education and students do not drop out of school, according to an official statement.

Young Fellows may play a significant role in different thematic areas under Localization of Sustainable Development Goals (LSDGs) in Gram Panchayats, he said.

The Union Minister of and Panchayati Raj also mentioned the importance of Development Plans (GPDPs).

In another statement, the ministry said it has been recognised for its software programme at the World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) Prize 2023.

