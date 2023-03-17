DGCA approves 22,907 departures per week for summer schedule 2023

The Centre on Friday approved the airline's domestic summer schedule for 2023, with 4.4 per cent more flights than the winter scheduled in the last year.

The summer schedule is effective from March 26, till October 28.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) approved the summer flight schedule of 22,907 domestic flights.

The summer schedule 2020 had an approved flight roster of 24,409 flights, while the approved flight strength was 22,980 in 2021.

"Summer Schedule 2023 of the scheduled domestic airlines has been finalised after the virtual slot conference meeting held in February this year," the said in a statement.

"It has been observed that 22,907 departures per week have been finalised to and from 110 airports."

According to the DGCA, out of these 110 airports -- eypore, Cooch Behar, Hollongi, Jamshedpur, Pakyong and Mopa (Goa) are the new airports proposed by the scheduled airlines whereas operations from Ziro and Hindon airports are not proposed in the Summer Schedule 2023.

In terms of airlines, IndiGo had the highest number of flights approved under the schedule. The airline had Indigo 11,465 flights approved followed by SpiceJet at 2,240.

Furthermore, Air India has an approved strength of 2178 with a growth of 9.45 per cent, Air Asia at 1,456 with a decline of 0.41 per cent, Vistara at 1,856 and Vistara with a decline of 4.38 per cent.

IndiaOne is below the list with 82 flights approved under the schedule.

