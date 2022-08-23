JUST IN
Boeing 787 aircraft exempted from GAGAN augmentation system compliance
Odisha CM urges PM Modi to add default provision for funds in NREGASoft
Padma awards nominations portal launched; Sept 15 last date for submission
Noida twin towers demolition to leave behind 35,000 cubic metres of debris
SC lists remission order of Bilkis Bano rape case convicts for hearing
IRCTC Cancelled Train Today, 23 Aug: 123 trains cancelled on Tuesday
World Bank, Assam govt discuss ways to fast track externally aided projects
BSF recovers cache of assault weapons along Indo-Pak border in Punjab
Nation will always be indebted to healthcare professionals: Mandaviya
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to leave for Tashkent to attend SCO meet
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
As farmers return to Delhi, here is what they are protesting about
4 earthquakes jolt J&K in less than 8 hours, no loss of life or property
Business Standard

Boeing 787 aircraft exempted from GAGAN augmentation system compliance

The Civil Aviation ministry has exempted Boeing 787 aircraft from GPS-aided GEO Augmented Navigation (GAGAN) augmentation system compliance till 2025

Topics
Boeing India projection | civil aviation sector | Boeing

IANS  |  New Delhi 

civil aviation
Representative Image

The Civil Aviation ministry has exempted Boeing 787 aircraft from GPS-aided GEO Augmented Navigation (GAGAN) augmentation system compliance till 2025.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (a) of section 26 of the National Civil Aviation Policy, 2016, the Central Government with the approval of the Competent Authority, hereby makes the following further amendments in the National Civil Aviation Policy, 2016, namely: In the said policy, in paragraph 14, in clause (d), the following proviso shall be inserted namely:- 'Boeing 787 aircraft is exempted from above GAGAN compliance till 31st December, 2025'," said a notification by the ministry on August 18.

GAGAN is an augmentation system jointly developed by the Airports Authority of India and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). It provides a very accurate and high-level of satellite signals for precision air navigation over the entire Indian airspace, with the capability of expanding to nearby regions. It is capable of providing navigation services for departure, en-route and landing operations to equipped planes.

GAGAN is a Satellite Based Augmentation System or SBAS, which is a regional network of ground stations and satellites that provide GPS signal corrections, giving a better position accuracy.

The use of the Gagan system helps reduce flight delays, save fuel, and improve flight safety. Moreover, it also facilitates aircrafts landing at airports not equipped with expensive Instrument Landing Systems including many small regional airports.

--IANS

kvm/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Boeing India projection

First Published: Tue, August 23 2022. 13:05 IST

`
.