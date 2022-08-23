JUST IN
Business Standard

Padma awards nominations portal launched; Sept 15 last date for submission

Online nominations and recommendations for the Padma Awards 2023 have opened and the last date for submission is September 15, the Union Home Ministry said

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Padma Bhushan Award
Former president Ram Nath Kovind presents the Padma Bhushan Award to Anand Gopal Mahindra at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. (File Photo)

Online nominations and recommendations for the Padma Awards 2023 have opened and the last date for submission is September 15, the Union Home Ministry said in a statement Monday.

Asking general public to send nominations and recommendations for Padma awards, the ministry said they can be filed online only on the Rashtriya Puruskar Portal (https://awards.gov.in ).

Instituted in 1954, the three Padma awards -- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri -- are amongst the highest civilian awards of the country.

These are announced on the occasion of the Republic Day every year.

The award seeks to recognise 'work of distinction' and is given for exceptional achievements and service in all fields and disciplines, such as, art, literature and education, sports, medicine, social work, science and engineering, public affairs, civil service, trade and industry etc.

All persons without distinction of race, occupation, position or sex are eligible for these Awards.

Government servants including those working with Public Sector Undertakings, except doctors and scientists, are not eligible for Padma awards.

The Modi government is committed to transform Padma awards into "People's Padma", the statement said.

All citizens are, therefore, requested to make nominations and recommendations, including self-nomination, it said.

Concerted efforts may be made to identify talented persons whose excellence and achievements really deserve to be recognised from amongst women, weaker sections of society, SCs and STs, divyang persons and who are doing selfless service to the society, the statement said.

The nominations and recommendations should contain all relevant details specified in the format available on the portal, including a citation in narrative form (maximum 800 words), clearly bringing out the distinguished and exceptional achievements and service of the person recommended in her and his respective field and discipline.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, August 23 2022. 12:21 IST

