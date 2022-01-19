Bomb scare: Two unattended bags found in Delhi's Trilokpuri

-
Delhi Police has received a call stating that two unattended bags are lying at the national capital's Trilokpuri area, an official said here on Wednesday.
Confirming the development, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East District) Priyanka Kashyap said they have received a call and a police team has been dispatched.
"We will update as soon as the things are clear," she said.
The whole area has been condorned off by the police.
As per latest reports, bomb disposal squad of the Delhi police and senior officials have also reached the spot to assess the situation.
Pertinently, the incident comes just five days after a 3 Kg Improvised Explosive Device was found concealed in an unattended bag at the Ghazipur Flower Market area of Delhi, triggering panic among the residents of the capital less than a fortnight ahead of January 26, Republic Day.
