Take multi-pronged measures throughout year to tackle air pollution: CPR

-
ALSO READ
Air pollution: Delhi schools to remain shut till further orders
Air pollution: Supreme Court asks Centre to hold emergency meeting
Lahore most polluted city in the world, as per US Air Quality Index
Are your smog towers working? SC asks Delhi govt as air quality worsens
Gusty winds bring visible improvement in air quality; Rai to review curbs
-
Calling Delhi's air pollution "complex, multi-faceted challenge", the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has been urged to actively take multi-pronged measures to tackle air pollution throughout the year, not only in response to complaints or during peak periods.
"Air pollution is a complex, multi-faceted challenge, and addressing this challenge requires a carefully considered, multi-sectoral, long-term strategy. The Commission should actively take multi-pronged measures to tackle air pollution throughout the year, not only in response to complaints or during peak periods," an initiative based on the research by the Climate, Energy and Environment (ICEE) at the Centre for Policy Research (CPR) suggested.
This would include identifying all sources of pollution in the region and defining key measures to reduce emissions from these sources year-round which will reduce reliance on emergency measures such as Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), the CPR asserted.
The spatial diversity of sources in the region also demands that the CAQM eschews an urban-centric air quality management approach, and instead adopts an increased focus on rural and peri-urban areas, the research suggested.
Further, the CAQM "must work" towards the recently revised New Car Assessment Programme (NCAP) targets that aim to reduce ambient air pollution levels significantly by 2026.
"Achieving these ambitious targets will require a credible process of regular review of actions by all agencies, assessed against interimAtargets and markers of success along with defined frameworks of accountability to ensure timely and appropriate actions," CPR mentioned in its second point.
The CAQM must ensure that all information relating to its functioning as well as decisions/directions issued by it are proactively made available in the public domain and readily accessible to people.
Additionally, the Commission's decisions/directions should be informed by robust scientific/sociological/relevant evidence that is publicly shared and verifiable. This will also allow the Commission to make the public, and in particular the research community, its ally in finding implementable solutions.
"The CAQM's decision making processes should encourage, and be informed by, broad-based and meaningful public participation. To build greater support for action, and avoid potential disadvantaged parties mobilising against action, it is important that the CAQM solicit a broad range of opinions on an ongoing basis that can inform its work," the last suggestion read.
--IANS
rdk/shs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU