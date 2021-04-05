Bombay HC asks CBI to probe Param Bir Singh's allegations against Deshmukh

-
The Bombay High Court on Monday
directed the CBI to conduct a preliminary inquiry within 15 days into allegations of corruption and misconduct made by former Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.
A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Girish Kulkarni said this was an "extraordinary" and "unprecedented" case that warranted an independent inquiry.
It directed the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) director to complete the preliminary inquiry within 15 days and then take a decision on further course of action.
The bench was presiding over three public interest litigations, including one filed by Singh himself, another by city-based lawyer Jayshree Patil, and the third by teacher Mohan Bhide, seeking various reliefs.
The bench disposed of all the three pleas.
On March 25, Singh filed a criminal public interest litigation seeking a CBI probe against Deshmukh, who he claimed asked police officers, including suspended cop Sachin Waze, to collect Rs 100 crore from bars and restaurants.
Thr minister has denied any wrongdoing.
