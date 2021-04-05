FIR against 92 teachers in UP for using fake documents to get job

-
An FIR has been registered in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur district against 92 government teachers for allegedly submitting forged educational certificates to get the job.
The FIR was lodged at the Kotwali police station in Balrampur under the charges of dishonesty and fraudulently using genuine documents.
The fraud was detected during a probe by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (upstf).
Circle Officer Varun Mishra said that the FIR was filed on the basis of a complaint of the basic education officer Ramchandra.
Mishra said the teachers had been working since 2010 in the district.
"They had procured the marksheets of candidates who had qualified but were working in some other district."
Last year, the UPSTF had arrested one 'Anamika Shukla', a teacher who was on the payroll of 25 government schools and had drawn a salary of Rs 1 crore in 10 months.
Twenty-five Anamika Shuklas were found during the investigation while the real Anamika Shukla, whose certificates were being used by the accused, was unemployed.
The STF has been working to track those teachers who have raked in huge salaries by impersonating serving teachers.
