PM Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' session with students to be held on April 7

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced that his annual interaction with students ''Pariksha Pe Charcha'' will be held on April 7 in a new format.
"A new format, several interesting questions on a wide range of subjects and a memorable discussion with our brave #ExamWarriors, parents and teachers. Watch 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' at 7 PM on 7th April," the prime minister tweeted.
In February, it was announced that Prime Minister Modi's annual interaction with students will be held online this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The first edition of the prime minister's interaction programme with school and college students ''Pariksha Pe Charcha 1.0'' was held at the Talkatora Stadium on February 16, 2018.
