Bombay HC orders razing illegal portions of Narayan Rane's bungalow

-
ALSO READ
Goa govt to develop eco-tourism in forest areas, parks: Vishwajit Rane
Disha Salian's parents seek action against Narayan Rane, his son
Up to HC to decide on legality of lifetime cabinet status: ex-Goa CM
Will adopt progressive way to ensure BJP regains S Goa seat: Narayan Rane
Regularisation law not a license for illegal construction: Bombay HC
-
In a shocker for Union MSME Minister Narayan Rane, the Bombay High Court ordered the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation to demolish '300 per cent illegal portions' in a bungalow belonging to his family's company within two weeks, here on Tuesday.
A division bench of Justice R.D. Dhanuka and Justice Kamal Khata also imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on the company while dismissing a plea seeking directions to the BMC to consider a second application for regularisation of the unauthorised constructions in its Juhu bungalow.
The court also declined a plea by the petitioner company - Kaalkaa Real Estates Pvt. Ltd's lawyer Shardul Singh for a 6-week stay on the demolition order to enable them to approach the Supreme Court.
In March this year, when the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi was in power, the BMC had served a notice to KREPL ordering it to remove the alleged illegal works of around 300 per cent on its premises within 15 days or face demolition and recovery of charges.
The KREPL had challenged the notice and after the MVA government was toppled, filed a fresh application to the BMC for regularisation on various grounds, which has been rejected.
Making strong observations, the court said that the BMC cannot be allowed to take steps inconsistent with the SC judgements and statutory provisions.
"If application for retention is allowed irrespective, then that would lead to encouragement of wholesale construction over reaching the idea of allowing retention. Admittedly the petitioners have construction three times above the permissible limit," said the judges.
Justice Dhanuka and Justice Khata while rejecting the KREPL's second application for regularisation, said it would amount to encouraging of "large-scale violation within the city of Mumbai without any concern for the statutory provisions".
After a series of legal developments, the court had queried whether such a second application would be maintainable under the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, though the BMC -- which had earlier refused to regularise the illegal portions -- later appeared 'hell-bent' on considering it.
--IANS
qn/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Tue, September 20 2022. 13:56 IST