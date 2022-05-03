Up to HC to decide on legality of lifetime cabinet status: ex-Goa CM

-
ALSO READ
From 17 seats to mere 2, Congress faces desertion blues in Goa polls
Goa CM-designate Pramod Sawant invites PM Modi to his oath ceremony
Pramod Sawant takes oath as Goa CM for 2nd term; PM Modi attends ceremony
Goa elections: MGP announces pre-poll alliance with Mamata's TMC
BJP preparing for grand swearing-in ceremony of Pramod Sawant govt in Goa
-
With the Goa government's decision to bestow lifetime cabinet status on former Chief Minister Pratapsingh Rane now challenged in the Bombay High Court, the Congress leader on Tuesday in an affidavit has said that it is up to the Court to decide on the legality of the move.
Rane, in his affidavit filed before the Goa bench of the Bombay HC, also said that there was no quid pro quo with the BJP which led to the ruling party agreeing to grant him a lifetime cabinet status.
"I submit that I have not asked for any such honour or privilege and the same has been bestowed upon me by the state of Goa in its own discretion and wisdom. I submit that whilst denying that the said notification is contrary to law in any manner whatsoever, either as alleged by the petitioner or otherwise, I am not dealing with the petitioner's allegations with respect to the legality of the said notification and with all humility," Rane told the High Court.
On April 25, the Bombay High Court bench in Goa had admitted a petition filed by city lawyer Aires Rodrigues challenging the constitutional validity of bestowing of lifetime cabinet status on the former Chief Minister by the state's BJP-led coalition government just ahead of the February 14 Assembly polls.
Rane also said that the lifetime cabinet status was not accorded to him as part of a political quid pro quo as alleged by Rodrigues, in his petition.
"I am presently 83 years of age. If I had contested the present election and had been elected, I would have been 88 years of age when my term as MLA would have come to an end.I have an unblemished record which speaks for itself throughout my long political career," he said in his affidavit.
"In view of my advanced age, I took a decision to retire from active politics. I will however continue to do social work in whatever capacity I can to serve the people of the state of Goa."
--IANS
maya/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU