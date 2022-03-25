Disha Salian's parents seek action against Narayan Rane, his son

-
The parents of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Disha Salian wrote to President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday seeking action against Union Minister Narayan Rane and his MLA son Nitesh Rane for allegedly maligning their late daughter.
"Our life has gone haywire and becomes miserable because of our daughter's death and after that this blatant falsehood spread by Rane and others. Even after registration of offence, Union Minister Rane and his son have not stopped maligning our name. It seems we will not get justice till we are alive as their right to spread falsehood is more important than our fundamental right to life, right to privacy and live with dignity," said Vasanti Salian and Satish Salian, the parents of Disha.
"We, therefore, request you to issue directions to the concerned authorities to take appropriate steps so that justice is done, otherwise we will be left with no other alternative but to end our lives," urged Disha's parents.
Notably, Union Minister Narayan Rane and Maharashtra BJP MLA Nitesh Rane had appeared before Mumbai Police on March 6 in connection with the Disha Salian death case.
The father-son due had allegedly made defamatory remarks against late Disha Salian.
On February 27, a case was registered against Narayan Rane and Nitesh Rane for allegedly spreading false information about the death of Salian.
The case was registered by Salian's mother under sections 500, 509 of IPC and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act. In the FIR copy, Disha's mother alleged that her daughter was defamed by these politicians while making statements about late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
Salian died on June 8, 2020 following which a few days later on June 14, actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his residence in Mumbai.
