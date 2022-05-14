Goa govt to develop eco-tourism in forest areas, parks: Vishwajit Rane

The government will develop eco- in the forest areas and of the coastal state, state Minister Vishwajit Rane said.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, Rane said that discussions were held with officials of the forest department for the development of eco- and to improve infrastructure in sanctuaries in the state.

Following discussions with forest dept officers, we have decided to give thrust to development of forest eco- within forest areas and forest . We will improve infrastructure of Dr Salim Ali Bird Sanctuary, Bondla Sanctuary, build camping areas, jungle trails etc, the state forest minister tweeted.

We will carry out these activities with guidance from experts in order to ensure that people are more interested in and visit forest . Camping areas and jungle trails will be prioritised. We will create an entirely new ecosystem so that we can see the animals within the park, he said.

A tourist hub known for its beaches and nightlife, has six sanctuaries and a national park, most of which are situated in the north-eastern or southern part of the state.

