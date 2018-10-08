JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Adityanath calls up Guj CM, expresses concern over attacks on North Indians
Business Standard

BrahMos Aerospace engineer held for leaking technical info to Pak: Official

The engineer was living in a rented accommodation on Wardha Road since the last year, his landlord Manohar Kale said

Press Trust of India  |  Nagpur 

Anti-terrorist squad, ATS
Anti-terrorist squad (ATS)

 

A engineer with theBrahMos Aerospace unit near here was arrested Monday for allegedly leaking "technical information" to Pakistan, an official said.

Nishant Agrawalwas nabbed in a joint operation by the Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squads (ATS) at BrahMos' Wardha Road facility, an ATS official said.

The engineer was living in a rented accommodation on Wardha Road since the last year, his landlord Manohar Kale said.

Kale said police team arrived at the building at 5.30 am and was there till 5 pm.

Kale said Agrawal hails from Roorkee and got married two months ago. "He was staying with his wife here and had given his Aadhar card copy and a certificate from his employer to me while moving in," he said.

BrahMos Aerospace was formed as a joint venture between India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the 'Military Industrial Consortium' 'NPO Mashinostroyenia' of Russia.

The company was established in India through an inter-governmental agreement signed on February 12, 1998, between India and Russia. The name BrahMos represents the fury of the Brahmaputra and the grace of the Moskva rivers.
First Published: Mon, October 08 2018. 18:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements