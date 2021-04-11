Brazil coronavirus update: Covid-19 death toll goes past 350,000-mark

-
Brazil's COVID-19 death toll has risen to 351,334 after 2,616 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health reported on Saturday.
Meanwhile, the country registered 71,832 new cases, bringing the national tally to 13,445,006, the ministry said.
Sao Paulo, the most populous state in Brazil, has also been hardest hit by the virus with 2,635,378 cases and 82,407 deaths.
Starting its vaccination process on January 17, Brazil has so far vaccinated 29.5 million people.
The South American country has been one of the countries hardest hit by the pandemic in terms of both deaths and cases, second only to the United States.
