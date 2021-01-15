Brazil prepares to bring 2 million Covid-19 vaccine doses from India

on Thursday (local time) said that it has begun preparations to bring two million doses of vaccine from

In a statement, Brazil's health ministry said: "The Brazilian government informs that preparations to bring the two million doses of the vaccine against Covid-19 from are already underway."

"The Azul airlines flight will be anticipated and will leave Viracopos Airport, in Campinas (SP), at 1.00 pm this Thursday (14t) for Recife (PE), from where it will depart directly to the Indian city of Mumbai. The vaccines are scheduled to arrive in next Saturday (16) at Galeao Airport (RJ)," it said.

The Ministry further said that the Airbus A330neo will be equipped with specific containers to ensure temperature control of the doses in accordance with the manufacturer's recommendations.

The doses have been produced by Indian laboratory Serum Institute of

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through the Embassy in New Delhi, has made arrangements with the Indian authorities and the Serum Institute of India, following up on a letter from President Jair Bolsonaro to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, dated January 8, and is providing assistance regarding international travel issues and procedures. The Ministry of Defense will contribute to the security of land transportation to the states," the Ministry said.

It further said that the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine will be distributed to the Brazilian states within five days after the approval of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa). "Immunization all over the country will be carried out simultaneously and free of charge," it added.

Speaking on the India- relations, the Ministry said, "The successful acquisition of doses from the British parent company and the Indian vaccine producer demonstrates the excellent state of Brazil-United Kingdom and Brazil-India relations and the strength of the strategic relationships we have with both countries.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)