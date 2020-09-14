JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Oracle to take charge of TikTok's US biz; may help ByteDance avoid ban
Business Standard

Brazil's Coivd-19 weekly death toll rises to about 4,000 fatalities

The number of coronavirus-related fatalities in Brazil has surpassed 131,600 with about 4,000 deaths registered over the past week, according to the country's Health Ministry

Topics
Coronavirus | Coronavirus Tests | Brazil

ANI  |  Others 

Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Bloomberg

The number of coronavirus-related fatalities in Brazil has surpassed 131,600 with about 4,000 deaths registered over the past week, according to the country's Health Ministry.

In the past 24 hours, Brazil confirmed 415 new deaths from COVID-19 and 14,768 new coronavirus cases, the health ministry said on Sunday. Brazil's total coronavirus death toll now stands at 131,625, while the country's total number of cases is 4,330,455.

A week ago, Brazil's coronavirus death toll stood at around 127,000. Thus the country has seen a weekly rise of about 4,000 coronavirus-related fatalities.

More than 3.5 million people have recovered from COVID-19 in Brazil.

Brazil has the second-largest coronavirus death toll of all the countries in the world. It is surpassed only by the US which has registered more than 194,000 coronavirus-related fatalities, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, September 14 2020. 08:06 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU