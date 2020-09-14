Brazil's Coivd-19 weekly death toll rises to about 4,000 fatalities

The number of coronavirus-related fatalities in has surpassed 131,600 with about 4,000 deaths registered over the past week, according to the country's Health Ministry.

In the past 24 hours, confirmed 415 new deaths from COVID-19 and 14,768 new cases, the health ministry said on Sunday. Brazil's total death toll now stands at 131,625, while the country's total number of cases is 4,330,455.

A week ago, Brazil's death toll stood at around 127,000. Thus the country has seen a weekly rise of about 4,000 coronavirus-related fatalities.

More than 3.5 million people have recovered from COVID-19 in

Brazil has the second-largest coronavirus death toll of all the countries in the world. It is surpassed only by the US which has registered more than 194,000 coronavirus-related fatalities, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.

