Brazil reports another 93,317 Covid-19 cases, 3,693 deaths in 24 hours

Brazil reported another 93,317 infections and 3,693 deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, raising the national tallies to 348,718 and 13,373,174, respectively, the Ministry of Health said Friday.
Hospitals in 19 states and the capital Brasilia are collapsing under the weight of rising infections, as more than 90 percent of intensive care beds have been occupied.
The country's average daily number of deaths in the last seven days has increased to 2,930, the highest in the world.
However, two of the states most affected by the pandemic -- Sao Paulo and Rio Grande do Sul -- have begun to ease restrictions.
So far, the country's vaccination drive has immunized 22,170,108 people, or 10.47 percent of the total population.
