Covid-19: Night curfew imposed in nine cities of Rajasthan till April 30

-
ALSO READ
Night curfew to remain in force within urban limits of 13 Raj districts
A year after 'Janta Curfew': Pandemic updates and what has changed
Karnataka government drops decision to impose night curfew
Will strictly enforce night curfew, issue movement passes: Delhi Police
Call night curfew 'corona curfew' to spread awareness among people: PM Modi
-
To prevent the surge in COVID-19 cases, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has imposed night curfew in nine cities of Rajasthan with effect from Saturday till April 30.
As per an order by the Rajasthan government, it said, "Night curfew imposed in 9 cities-Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Dungarpur, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota and Abu Road starting from 8 pm to 6 am, till April 30."
"In Udaipur, the night curfew will start from 6 pm to 6 am", the order informed.
Faced with a surge in Covid-19 cases, Jodhpur Police Commissioner, J Mohan on April 7 said that challans will be sent to the homes of those who flout Covid-19 norms.
Speaking to ANI, Mohan said, "Some people misbehave with cops or run away when being penalised for violating Covid-19 guidelines. CCTV cameras will be used to check those who roam around without masks or flout social distancing. Challans will be sent to their homes."
On April 7, the Rajasthan government has written to the Centre about the shortage of COVID-19 vaccines and has sought 30 lakh doses to continue with the inoculation drive.
In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has said: "The present stock of vaccines in Rajasthan will finish in the next two days."
Many state governments have recently complained of vaccine shortage to the Union government and have asked it to send more vaccines to keep up the vaccination drive.
The Centre has, however, refuted the claim of the vaccine shortage.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU