Brazil says Copa America's Covid-19 cases increase again from 66 to 82

-
ALSO READ
Copa America 2021 full schedule, match time, squads, live telecast in India
Brazil beats Peru 4-0 to move atop in Copa America group with 6 points
Copa America: Colombia, Brazil off to winning start in tournament
Jair Bolsonaro wants Copa America in Brazil; Sergio Aguero casts doubts
Brazil keeps search for striker against Peru at Copa America
-
Brazil's government said that 82 people connected with the Copa America soccer tournament had contracted COVID-19, an increase of 16 infections from the previous day.
Brazil's health ministry said in a statement on Friday that 6,926 tests were conducted, with 37 players and staffers of the 10 tournament teams infected plus 45 workers.
All four host cities of the tournament, Rio de Janeiro, Brasilia, Cuiaba and Goiania, have cases relating to the tournament.
Brazil stepped in as an emergency host despite the country having the second highest number of recorded deaths from the coronavirus in the world, nearing 500,000.
Half of the teams playing in the Copa America have reported COVID-19 cases Venezuela, Bolivia, Colombia, Peru and Chile.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU