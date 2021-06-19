Brazil says Copa America's Covid-19 cases increase again from 66 to 82

Brazil's government said that 82 people connected with the Copa America soccer tournament had contracted COVID-19, an increase of 16 infections from the previous day.

Brazil's health ministry said in a statement on Friday that 6,926 tests were conducted, with 37 players and staffers of the 10 tournament teams infected plus 45 workers.

All four host cities of the tournament, Rio de Janeiro, Brasilia, Cuiaba and Goiania, have cases relating to the tournament.

stepped in as an emergency host despite the country having the second highest number of recorded deaths from the in the world, nearing 500,000.

Half of the teams playing in the Copa America have reported COVID-19 cases Venezuela, Bolivia, Colombia, Peru and Chile.

