Britain records more than 1,000 new infections, highest since June

has recorded more than 1,000 new infections in a day for the first time since late June.

Government statistics say 1,062 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in the 24 hours until 9 a,m. Sunday. The last time the number was over 1,000 was on June 26.

has seen a gradual rise in infections since it began lifting restrictions in mid-June. The government has put the next stage of reopening, which had been due to take effect August 1, on hold for at least two weeks.

The number of patients hospitalised with the virus continues to decline, as does the daily number of deaths. Eight new Covid-19 fatalities were reported Sunday.

Britain's official death toll stands at 46,574, the highest in Europe.