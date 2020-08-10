JUST IN
Covid-19: Record 700,000 tests conducted in a day, says health ministry
Britain records more than 1,000 new infections, highest since June

The last time the number was over 1,000 was on June 26

In this undated handout photo issued by the Ministry of Defence on Monday, April 27, 2020, a royal marine is working at a Mobile Testing Unit in Salisbury to conduct Covid-19 testing, for NHS key workers. Photo | AP

Britain has recorded more than 1,000 new coronavirus infections in a day for the first time since late June.

Government statistics say 1,062 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in the 24 hours until 9 a,m. Sunday. The last time the number was over 1,000 was on June 26.

Britain has seen a gradual rise in coronavirus infections since it began lifting lockdown restrictions in mid-June. The government has put the next stage of reopening, which had been due to take effect August 1, on hold for at least two weeks.

The number of patients hospitalised with the virus continues to decline, as does the daily number of deaths. Eight new Covid-19 fatalities were reported Sunday.

Britain's official coronavirus death toll stands at 46,574, the highest in Europe.
Mon, August 10 2020. 01:02 IST

