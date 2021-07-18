Britain retains mandatory quarantine for vaccinated travellers from France

announced on Friday that it is lifting planned mitigation measures against the spread of coronavirus for visitors from France, which should take effect on Monday due to the continued presence of a beta variant of coronavirus first spotted in South Africa.

Everyone coming from will have to go to quarantine at home or in other accommodation for ten days, even if they are fully vaccinated, the British Ministry of Health announced.

The quarantine request will be lifted as planned on Monday for fully vaccinated travellers from other countries in the UK's coronavirus risk categorization, which includes most of Europe. Just over two-thirds of British adults are fully vaccinated.

Monday marks the end of most of all coronavirus control rules in England, including the legal obligation to wear masks. Travellers from abroad, however, are subject to coronavirus quarantine and testing.

"With the lifting of restrictions across the country on Monday, we will do everything we can to ensure that international travel is done as safely as possible and to protect our borders from the dangers of coronavirus variants," News agency reported citing Health Minister Sajid Javid.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)