British agency says Nirav Modi located in the UK: Govt tells Rajya Sabha

British authorities have told India Nirav Modi, the fugitive diamond merchant wanted for allegedly defrauding the Punjab Bank, is living in the UK, the government has said.

V K Singh, minister of state for external affairs, told on Friday the Central Bureau of Manchester has said an investigation led it to Modi’s location in the UK.

"In August 2018, the government sent two requests, one from the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) and the other from the Enforcement Directorate, to the authorities of the UK seeking the extradition of to India," he said.

He said the requests are presently under the consideration of the authorities concerned of the UK. In June, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had written to several European countries seeking help in tracing