JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Over Rs 20 billion spent on PM Modi's foreign travels since 2014: Govt
Business Standard

British agency says Nirav Modi located in the UK: Govt tells Rajya Sabha

Fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi is wanted for allegedly defrauding the Punjab National Bank.

Press Trust of India 

Nirav Modi
File photo: Activists of the youth wing of India's main opposition Congress party burn a cut-out with an image of billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi during a protest in Mumbai

British authorities have told India Nirav Modi, the fugitive diamond merchant wanted for allegedly defrauding the Punjab National Bank, is living in the UK, the government has said.

V K Singh, minister of state for external affairs, told Rajya Sabha on Friday the National Central Bureau of Manchester has said an investigation led it to Modi’s location in the UK.

"In August 2018, the government sent two requests, one from the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) and the other from the Enforcement Directorate, to the authorities of the UK seeking the extradition of Nirav Modi to India," he said.

He said the requests are presently under the consideration of the authorities concerned of the UK. In June, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had written to several European countries seeking help in tracing Nirav Modi.
First Published: Fri, December 28 2018. 22:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements