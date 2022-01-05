BRO extends access to Zojila that links Ladakh with rest of India

-
ALSO READ
Zojila tunnel important for national security, says Anurag Singh Thakur
19 fresh Covid-19 cases recorded in Ladakh, tally increases to 21,792
BRO developing six-foot tracks in Arunachal Pradesh to improve connectivity
Gadkari reviews construction work of all-weather Zojila, Z-Morh tunnels
Working on plan to boost agri exports from Ladakh: Commerce Ministry
-
The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has extended access of the formidable Zojila at an altitude of 11,649 feet, that links the union territory of Ladakh with the rest of the country and remaining open beyond December 31.
The BRO achieved this feat through its frontline Projects -- Vijayak and Beacon, which are collectively responsible for maintaining the axis that has strategic implications, in addition to the socio-economic well-being of Ladakh, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement issued on Tuesday.
Last year, the same was extended till December 31, the BRO silently but surely embarked on the journey to better its own record by re-organising, and adding a few more snow clearance detachments and augmenting them with the state-of-the-art snow clearance equipment.
The results of the planning and efforts are for all to see, having achieved the feat which hitherto was considered impossible by many, it added.
"Ladakh UT administration and the locals lauded the efforts that this additional window reduces the logistic burden on the UT administration and helps the local inhabitants to stock additional rations and supplies to brave the impending harsh winters," the statement has claimed.
Follow @BROindia—
BRO Karmayogis are busy in creating History by keeping Mighty Zojila Pass-the land route to Ladakh is being kept open in January at temperatures dipping -27°C. Please share and let India know the feat of indomitable human spirit against Harsh climatic conditions. pic.twitter.com/uoMbSMRVxp
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU