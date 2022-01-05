All measures in place to prevent bird flu in Tamil Nadu, says govt

-
Following the outbreak of Avian influenza in neighbouring Kerala, all preventive measures are being undertaken to avoid its spread in Tamil Nadu, the state government said on Wednesday.
As many as 1,061 rapid response teams, each led by a veterinary assistant surgeon, have been formed in all districts and a multi-departmental panel is also working to prevent the transmission of the virus that causes bird flu.
In six districts of Tamil Nadu that border Kerala, monitoring teams comprising the staff of animal husbandry department have been deployed at 26 temporary inter-state border check posts, the government said.
These teams have been tasked with round the clock monitoring to prevent entry of vehicles, trucks carrying live chicken, ducks, turkeys, quail, eggs, hatching eggs, poultry feed and manure from Kerala into Tamil Nadu and as many as 364 vehicles have been denied entry.
All other vehicles from Kerala are being disinfected and poultry farms in Tamil Nadu are strictly monitored and sale of chicks and poultry originating from Kerala is prevented, an official release here said.
In the event of virus outbreak or death of migrating birds at wildlife sanctuaries and zoological parks, it should be immediately reported to the nearest veterinary institutions, the environment and forest department has been advised.
The National Egg Coordination Committee (NEEC-Namakkal), the Tamil Nadu Poultry Farmers Association (TNPFA), and Broiler Coordination Committee (BCC-Palladam) have been directed to not purchase or bring birds, chicks, eggs, egg products, poultry related items including feed from Kerala.
Poultry farms have been asked to implement strict bio security measures. TN public health department, southern railway, environment and forest department, NEEC, TNPFA and BCC are part of the inter-departmental committee, that works in co-ordination with district collectors.
The Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Tenkasi and Kanyakumari are the 6 districts of Tamil Nadu that share borders with Kerala.
In Dec 2021, the union government notified Avian influenza outbreak in ducks in Allapuzha district of Kerala.
