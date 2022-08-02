JUST IN

PM Modi changes display picture to 'Tricolour', asks people to do same
Assam CM launches digital issuance of caste certificates for students
Delhi riots: Court directs medical treatment for accused Khalid Saifi
Top Headlines: Debate on RBI rate hike, Zomato biz structure change & more
What is NSE IFSC-SGX Connect, how it will work? Here's all you need to know
Gurugram liquor shops see hike in sales amid excise policy row in Delhi
5G spectrum auction: Which telco got what, what bands were sold the most
Explosives in Supertech's illegal towers will be placed from Tue: Officials
Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik ends hunger strike: Jail official
Normal monsoon in Aug-Sep, but Bihar, northeast to see deficit: IMD
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Data story: India logs new Covid cases, active tally sees net decline

ITR 2021-22: How to e-verify income tax return to complete filing process

Business Standard

PM Modi changes display picture to 'Tricolour', asks people to do same

PM Narendra Modi put 'tiranga' as the display picture of his social media accounts and urged people to do the same as part of a collective movement to celebrate the Tricolour

Topics
Narendra Modi | Independence Day | National Flag

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 
Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday put 'tiranga' as the display picture of his social media accounts and urged people to do the same as part of a collective movement to celebrate the Tricolour.

In his Mann ki Baat radio broadcast on Sunday, Modi had said the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is turning into a mass movement and urged people to put 'Tiranga' as the profile picture of their social media accounts between August 2 and 15.

"It is a special 2nd August today! At a time when we are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, our nation is all set for Har Ghar Tiranga, a collective movement to celebrate our Tricolour. I have changed the DP on my social media pages and urge you all to do the same," he said in a tweet this morning.

Modi also paid homage to the Pingali Venkayya, who had designed the flag, on his birth anniversary.

"Our nation will forever be indebted to him for his efforts of giving us the Tricolour, which we are very proud of. Taking strength and inspiration from the Tricolour, may we keep working for national progress," Modi said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Narendra Modi

First Published: Tue, August 02 2022. 09:43 IST

`
.