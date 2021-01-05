BSF hands over 9 Bangladeshi nationals trying to cross border to Dhaka

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel apprehended nine Bangladeshi nationals, including three minors, while they were trying to cross the international border in West Bengal's Nadia district on Monday. However, handed over the individuals to authorities as a gesture of goodwill.

The in a statement said that the jawans posted at the border outpost Kumari received specific input from the force's intelligence branch regarding illegal migration from Around 3 am, the vigilant troops observed suspicious movement and found nine Bangladeshi nationals trying to cross into

Jawans questioned the Bangladeshi nationals at border outpost Kumari and their identities were revealed.

According to the BSF, the apprehended Bangladeshi nationals identified themselves as Taniya Khatoon (25), Moni Rani Nath (28), Rashi Nani Nath (8), Nilu Haldar (20), Purnima Sarkar (16), Anjali Rani Nath (50), Ruma Gazi (27), Md Bilal (8) and Paritosh Rai (25).

Nilu Haldar who was one of the apprehended persons in her statement to the BSF said she was trying to enter for the first time in order to marry Paritosh Rai who had been living here for over a decade.

"Purnima Sarkar said that she was also coming to to marry the son of her maternal aunt. Taniya Khatoon said she wanted to look for labour in Mumbai while Moni Rani Nath claimed she was on her way to meet her parents who live in West Bengal's Chatra. Similarly, Anjali Rani Nath was trying to enter India to meet her daughter who lives in Bengal and Ruma Gazi was on her way to meet her husband in Karnataka," BSF said.

According to BSF, the Bangladeshi nationals said they were entering India with the help of an Indian named Ravi who hails from Bangaon in West Bengal.

BSF personnel recovered three mobile phones and 1,430 Bangladeshi Taka from the nine individuals who were handed over to the Border Guard

