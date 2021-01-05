BSF hands over 9 Bangladeshi nationals trying to cross border to Dhaka

-
ALSO READ
Bangladesh, India consolidate bilateral ties in 2020 amid coronavirus
Will reduce killings at B'desh border; fire only in self-defence: BSF DG
Will further cement fraternal ties with Bangladesh: New Indian envoy
India, Bangladesh carry out comprehensive review of bilateral ties
India-Bangla ties are time-tested, written in blood: Bangladesh minister
-
Border Security Force (BSF) personnel apprehended nine Bangladeshi nationals, including three minors, while they were trying to cross the international border in West Bengal's Nadia district on Monday. However, BSF handed over the individuals to Bangladesh authorities as a gesture of goodwill.
The BSF in a statement said that the jawans posted at the border outpost Kumari received specific input from the force's intelligence branch regarding illegal migration from Bangladesh. Around 3 am, the vigilant troops observed suspicious movement and found nine Bangladeshi nationals trying to cross into India.
BSF Jawans questioned the Bangladeshi nationals at border outpost Kumari and their identities were revealed.
According to the BSF, the apprehended Bangladeshi nationals identified themselves as Taniya Khatoon (25), Moni Rani Nath (28), Rashi Nani Nath (8), Nilu Haldar (20), Purnima Sarkar (16), Anjali Rani Nath (50), Ruma Gazi (27), Md Bilal (8) and Paritosh Rai (25).
Nilu Haldar who was one of the apprehended persons in her statement to the BSF said she was trying to enter India for the first time in order to marry Paritosh Rai who had been living here for over a decade.
"Purnima Sarkar said that she was also coming to India to marry the son of her maternal aunt. Taniya Khatoon said she wanted to look for labour in Mumbai while Moni Rani Nath claimed she was on her way to meet her parents who live in West Bengal's Chatra. Similarly, Anjali Rani Nath was trying to enter India to meet her daughter who lives in Bengal and Ruma Gazi was on her way to meet her husband in Karnataka," BSF said.
According to BSF, the Bangladeshi nationals said they were entering India with the help of an Indian named Ravi who hails from Bangaon in West Bengal.
BSF personnel recovered three mobile phones and 1,430 Bangladeshi Taka from the nine individuals who were handed over to the Border Guard Bangladesh.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU