BSF jawan critically injured in gunbattle with millitants at Tripura border

A BSF jawan was critically injured in a fierce gunbattle with suspected NLFT militants at the India-Bangladesh border in North Tripura's Kanchanpur sub-division on Friday, officials said.

Press Trust of India  |  Agartala 

Representative Image

The injured jawan, identified as Grijesh Kumar of BSF's 145 Battalion, was airlifted to Agartala for treatment, they said.

A BSF team was on area domination operation at Sima-II border outpost area in Kanchanpur subdivision when the firing started from the Bangladeshi side, they added.

"A group of heavily armed militants opened fire at BSF jawans from the Jupui area in Bangladesh's Rangamati Hill district. The jawans retaliated, leading to a fierce encounter between the two sides," Superintendent of Police (SP) Kiran Kumar K told PTI.

"A BSF jawan suffered four bullet wounds in the operation," he said.

Kumar, who is at present in the area where the incident happened, said the militants could not do much harm because of coordinated retaliation by the BSF.

"Security has been beefed up at the India-Bangladesh border after the incident. Area domination has also been intensified. We will take up the issue with Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) for necessary action," the officer said.

First Published: Fri, August 19 2022. 14:10 IST

